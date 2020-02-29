Posh gated community in Hyderabad's KPHB fined Rs 54,000 for chopping down 40 trees

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An uptown gated community located near KPHB, Indu Fortune Fields, was slapped a fine of Rs 53,900 by forest department for chopping down 40 trees from the green belt of the layout, without obtaining necessary permissions. The gated community cleared a lush green stretch of land to create more amenities for the residents of gated community.

At least 40 trees cut down at Indu

Fortune Fields, KPHB on Friday

According to the forest department, the gated community claimed that the chopped trees were translocated. However, forest officials found that the translocation was not done scientifically and would eventually result in death of the trees. Moreover, taking permission from forest department to chop even one tree is mandatory, which the gated community had not obtained.

As per the Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA), the gated community was also directed to plant 80 saplings, double the number of trees chopped and protect them till they are fully grown. The forest department acted upon a complaint it received on Twitter.