Three siblings die in wall collapse at Hyderabad's Afzalsagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tragedy struck the family of 35-year-old labourer K Mitai Lal when his three daughters aged between two months and six years died in a wall collapse at 1 am on Friday, at Mangar Basthi in Afzalsagar under Habeebnagar police limits. The deceased girls are six-year-old Roshini, three-year-old Sarika and two-month-old Pavani. Lal’s niece Geeta, aged two, who was also sleeping in the house on the fateful night, suffered injuries and is being treated in a hospital.

According to police, Mitai Lal and his wife Seema had dinner with their three daughters and niece Geeta at their residence on Thursday night. After dinner, the couple spent some time playing with the children. “As the children went to sleep while playing, we shifted them inside. They were sleeping beside the wall that collapsed. My husband and I came out of the house after they slept. We were chatting with the neighbours when we heard one of our daughters crying,” said Seema.

The couple ran into the house and saw the collapsed wall, their three daughters trapped under the debris. Geeta was lying in a pool of blood. “Neighbours dialled 108 and the girls were shifted to Niloufer Hospital. Mitai Lal’s daughters were declared brought dead while Geeta suffered injuries, said Habeebnagar Inspector P Shiva Chandra. Mitai Lal told police that his older daughters were very good at academics. Habeebnagar police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC.

The loss is too tragic

