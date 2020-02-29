Home Cities Hyderabad

Three siblings die in wall collapse at Hyderabad's Afzalsagar

According to police, Mitai Lal and his wife Seema had dinner with their three daughters and niece Geeta at their residence on Thursday night.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Three children (sisters) died after a wall collapsed at their home in Afzalsagar, Mangar Basti in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | S Senabagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tragedy struck the family of 35-year-old labourer K Mitai Lal when his three daughters aged between two months and six years died in a wall collapse at 1 am on Friday, at Mangar Basthi in Afzalsagar under Habeebnagar police limits. The deceased girls are six-year-old Roshini, three-year-old Sarika and two-month-old Pavani. Lal’s niece Geeta, aged two, who was also sleeping in the house on the fateful night, suffered injuries and is being treated in a hospital. 

According to police, Mitai Lal and his wife Seema had dinner with their three daughters and niece Geeta at their residence on Thursday night. After dinner, the couple spent some time playing with the children. “As the children went to sleep while playing, we shifted them inside. They were sleeping beside the wall that collapsed. My husband and I came out of the house after they slept. We were chatting with the neighbours when we heard one of our daughters crying,” said Seema.

The couple ran into the house and saw the collapsed wall, their three daughters trapped under the debris. Geeta was lying in a pool of blood. “Neighbours dialled 108 and the girls were shifted to Niloufer Hospital. Mitai Lal’s daughters were declared brought dead while Geeta suffered injuries, said Habeebnagar Inspector P Shiva Chandra. Mitai Lal told police that his older daughters were very good at academics. Habeebnagar police have registered a case of suspicious death under Section 174 CrPC. 

The loss is too tragic 
Deceased include three sisters — 3-month-old Pavani, 3-yr-old Sarika and 6-yr-old Roshini, all children of a daily wage labourer Mitai Lal

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hyderabad
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp