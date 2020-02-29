Home Cities Hyderabad

Twin cities now use cleaner BS VI fuel

While rumours are afloat that the prices will hike once the deadline is crossed and the trial supply ends, experts say it is unlikely.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:55 AM

Petrol, Fuel

Image for representational purpose only ( File/ EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city can expect lower pollution levels in the coming days as the major supply locations of petroleum and diesel have converted to BS VI fuel ahead of the deadline. The transition began as early as in January, against the deadline of April 2020, and all of the six supply points at Suryapet, Warangal, Ramagundam, Cherlapally and Ghatkesar have either fully transitioned or are close to complying with the cleanest form of fuel available.

The BS VI fuel is slated to provide cleaner combustion and reduce the emission of sulphur dioxide, and will be compatible with all vehicles. “All petroleum and diesel stations in twin cities are already supplying BS VI fuel for more than a month ensuring that all traces of BS IV are cleared from the stock. The State’s biggest supply point, which is at HPCL in Ghatkesar has already fully transitioned,” said Rajiv Amaram, Joint Secretary, All India (South India), Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealership (CIPD). The process in the State started earlier than in other States as there are less supply points when compared to others, and the challenge was to maintain reserves while transitioning.

However, with a lead in time, the State is slated to be well within the deadline of April 1. “The fuel is slated to be cleaner and reduce sulphur elements, ensuring better combustion. Users will also see better mileage of their vehicles due to efficient burning,” said Amrender Reddy, State President of CIPD, Telangana.

While rumours are afloat that the prices will hike once the deadline is crossed and the trial supply ends, experts say it is unlikely. “There has not been any significant change in the technology used to refine, and not much of additional infrastructure was required to produce fuel, so a price increase is unlikely. Moreover, the budget to improve the technology required to better the fuel has been a component existing with the companies,” added Rajiv.

Comments

