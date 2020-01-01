13-year-old killed,six others injured as truck rams auto in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding sand-laden truck snuffed out the life of a 13-year-old boy, who was on the way to school in an auto-rickshaw along with other students. The mishap occurred at Uppal when the truck rammed the auto on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Avanth Kumar, a Class VII student of Bhashyam High School in Habsiguda. Six other students including his elder brother Vedanth Kumar sustained injuries. According to the police, preliminary investigation showed that the lorry was speeding. The truck driver G Mallesh was taken into custody and a case registered against him. Every day, the students travelled to school in an auto-rickshaw driven by Srinivas.

As usual, on Tuesday, Srinivas picked up children from their houses. They were supposed to enter the highway, cross to the other side near traffic junction and take the route towards Habsiguda. At the traffic junction, the truck driver Mallesh jumped the red signal and rammed the auto-rickshaw that was crossing the junction to the other side of the road. Due to the impact of the crash, the auto overturned. While other students and the auto driver fell off the vehicle, Avanth Kumar fell down and came under the front wheels of the lorry. He died on the spot and his elder brother Vedanth (15) fractured his shoulder, chest and ribs. Five other students and the driver escaped with minor injuries. Vedanth is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Avanti's family members and relatives staged a protest at Uppal crossroads, demanding strict action against the lorry driver and compensation to the family.