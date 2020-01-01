‘a PHRASE’ goes to converse with cities

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It doesn’t happen often that 25 artists are brought together on one platform to showcase their works. But when that does happen, it creates a melange of different signatures that without, violating one another create a harmonious texture. The 50 artworks are part of the exhibition titled ‘a PHRASE’ which is ongoing at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills. It’s a travelling show which had its debut in Hyderabad. “It will now move to other cities like Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore and Chennai,” informs Stalin Joseph, the curator and an abstract artist himself.

The artworks consist only of paintings and no sculptures. “These are recent opuses. We invited two artworks by each artist,” shares Stalin adding, “there are some works in mixed media as well.” But why is the show titled ‘a PHRASE’, quite abstract in nature? Answers the curator, “Each city has its own curator and thus leaving his/her own footprint and the line-up of artists changes as well. Hence it was apt to call it that.” It’s not just the selection of painters that justifies the name of the exhibition, it’s the oeuvres themselves which set a dialogue for the artist. For example, in Arya Chowdhury’s artwork of a sari-clad woman, one sees the sense of aesthetics and mystery merge together as from the grainy back of the lady fly a few yellow butterflies, and only one rests at the hem of her blouse as if it were tucked in like a jewel piece. We can’t see her face, as she is in a pensive mood holding her face sideways as her elbow rests on pillows arranged on a large quaint bed. Quite interestingly, the figure in the canvas doesn’t have a single piece of ornament on her as the gold-yellow hue of the winged creatures fulfill for that. Other than rising names, the exhibition boasts of works by senior artists like Thota Vaikuntam, Fawad Tamkanat, Laxman Aelay, Laxma Goud among others.

The exhibition is on till January 10