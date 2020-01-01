Home Cities Hyderabad

‘a PHRASE’ goes to converse with cities

The 50 artworks are part of the exhibition titled ‘a PHRASE’ which is ongoing at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills.

Published: 01st January 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Painting form the exhibition.

Painting form the exhibition.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It doesn’t happen often that 25 artists are brought together on one platform to showcase their works. But when that does happen, it creates a melange of different signatures that without, violating one another create a harmonious texture. The 50 artworks are part of the exhibition titled ‘a PHRASE’ which is ongoing at Gallery Space, Banjara Hills. It’s a travelling show which had its debut in Hyderabad. “It will now move to other cities like Delhi, Bombay, Bangalore and Chennai,” informs Stalin Joseph, the curator and an abstract artist himself.

The artworks consist only of paintings and no sculptures. “These are recent opuses. We invited two artworks by each artist,” shares Stalin adding, “there are some works in mixed media as well.” But why is the show titled ‘a PHRASE’, quite abstract in nature? Answers the curator, “Each city has its own curator and thus leaving his/her own footprint and the line-up of artists changes as well. Hence it was apt to call it that.” It’s not just the selection of painters that justifies the name of the exhibition, it’s the oeuvres themselves which set a dialogue for the artist. For example, in Arya Chowdhury’s artwork of a sari-clad woman, one sees the sense of aesthetics and mystery merge together as from the grainy back of the lady fly a few yellow butterflies, and only one rests at the hem of her blouse as if it were tucked in like a jewel piece. We can’t see her face, as she is in a pensive mood holding her face sideways as her elbow rests on pillows arranged on a large quaint bed. Quite interestingly, the figure in the canvas doesn’t have a single piece of ornament on her as the gold-yellow hue of the winged creatures fulfill for that. Other than rising names, the exhibition boasts of works by senior artists like Thota Vaikuntam, Fawad Tamkanat, Laxman Aelay, Laxma Goud among others.

The exhibition is on till January 10

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
a PHRASE exhibition Hyderabad exhibition
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp