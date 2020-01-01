Crop loss drives Hyderabad farmer to suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Crop loss and increasing burden of debts forced a woman farmer to commit suicide in Yadadri Bhongir district. 50-year-old Nadikuri Bharatamma allegedly consumed a pesticide and ended her life in her field on Tuesday morning. She was from Puttapaka village of Narayanpur Mandal in the district.

After the death of her husband Bachaiah 20 years ago, she took to the farming of her 4.19-acre agricultural land owned by the family in the village. Since then, she had been cultivating cotton. In the recent season, however, the crop yield was poor due to bad weather conditions. In addition, she had borrowed huge amounts from private persons in the village. The burden of debts together with crop loss, drove her to take the extreme step. Farmers from neighbouring fields noticed and alerted the police.