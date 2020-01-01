Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad auto accident victim's dad received call while on RTC duty

While Avanth was killed on the spot at Uppal when a truck rammed into the auto they were travelling in, Vedanth escaped with injuries.

Car Accident

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Avanth and Vedanth’s father, Sundaragiri Santosh Goud, a TSRTC conductor, was issuing tickets on the bus when he was informed about the accident. While Avanth was killed on the spot at Uppal when a truck rammed into the auto they were travelling in, Vedanth escaped with injuries. “My elder son called me from a passerby’s phone and informed me about the death of my younger son,” he said. As Avanth was a topper in his class, his father aspired for him to pursue engineering. “Avanth often told me that he wanted to study in IIT-Mumbai. It was his dream,” said an inconsolable Goud. Goud is a conductor on the Boduppal-Secunderabad route. Around 7.50 am on Tuesday, when the bus was at Chiluka Nagar, going to Boduppal from Secunderabad, he received a call from an unknown number.

When he answered, it was Vedanth. “Daddy, one lorry hit our auto and Avanth died in the accident” were the only words he heard from Vedanth, after which he went silent. Santosh immediately rushed to the spot, which was about 200 metre away. When he reached, he could see his beloved son clad in school uniform, identity card and necktie on his chest, but his face and head crushed beyond recognition. The accident site presented a gory scene. School bags, books and lunch boxes were strewn all over the spot. “Before taking the main road, the auto driver looked both left and right, and then moved ahead. The lorry was at high speed and rammed into our vehicle,” a student in the auto said. Supporting her statement, Goud said his children had been travelling in the same auto for three years and the driver was known to be a safe one. “I had hand-picked him to take my children to school. It is purely the lorry driver’s fault. He is responsible for taking my son away from me,” Santosh Goud said. Avanth’s body was shifted to their native place at Siddipet, while Vedanth is under observation at a city hospital.

