No new year vibe in Hyderabad this year?

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2015, the twin cities hosted more than 165 parties on the New Year's Eve. Come 2020, the number seems to have halved and some of the venues are as far as Vikarabad and Yadadri farmhouses or resorts with no big names coming to the city for their performances. There are a number of reasons why the party scene seems 'thanda' this year.

Says Sharmila Jain, CEO of Milestone Events, an event management company in the city, "The timing has been the first casualty this year. We expected more excitement about the new decade but as December 31 fell on a Tuesday, it wasn't a good day for anyone to go partying. In fact, in Hyderabad, many don't eat non-vegetarian food or drink alcohol on Tuesday and Thursdays and that certainly has affected the party vibe." Veteran performers and event anchors say there is a 'definite lull' for the New Year's Eve. Says a city-based emcee who did not want to be quoted, "A very real economic slowdown and an unwillingness of the middle class and upper-middle-class, especially with families to spend unnecessarily is one reason. Secondly, over the past few years, New Years have consecutively led to accidents and unpleasantness in one or the other city in the country or are least it has come to light in one of the city each year. So Hyderabadis consider it safer and happier to stay home or at least do house parties at friend's places. In my circles, I know of people who are genuinely upset by the socio-political situation in the country and don’t want to celebrate- this could be a very small and acutely conscious bunch, very very small percentage but they do exist."

Event organiser Gopal Krishna Tadikonda says that although he is organising two big and one small party this year, traffic woes and the need to book a cab or hire a driver back home after the drinking session seems to another reason why people are not so keen to party late night. "Last year, many event organisers faced difficulties in getting permissions and parking spots. These issues lead to a lot of brawls during the parties and some organisers lose their license to hold events. So unless you are someone with a big team which can handle all these issues, it is not worth putting together such one-night events."

Says corporate trainer and anchor, Deepika Mahidhara, "In my circles I also know of people who also think the Gregorian calendar new year is not our new year and would rather celebrate Ugadi when you actually see a change in the weather, the environment etc. There is also a small, yet visible and growing population of people who are conscientious about the way we celebrate. These are the same kind who are conscious about health, sustainability, veganism and vegetarianism. Students say they are all in a protest mode, thanks to the ongoing CAA and NPR news and the 'party mood' is definitely amiss.