Tale Tellers Troupe : Ending 2019 with sorry, thank you here

Have you managed to say your thank yous and sorry for the past year?

Published: 01st January 2020 09:40 AM

Hyderabadis decided to start their New Year on a new note, with no emotional baggage and hence gathered around for an event organised by Tale Tellers Troupe (TTT) India.

Hyderabadis decided to start their New Year on a new note, with no emotional baggage and hence gathered around for an event organised by Tale Tellers Troupe (TTT) India.

By Ankita Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Have you managed to say your thank yous and sorry for the past year? A group of Hyderabadis decided to start their New Year on a new note, with no emotional baggage and hence gathered around for an event organised by Tale Tellers Troupe (TTT) India. The event titled ‘Gratitude Tales' took place on Saturday evening at Phoenix Arena ground at Hitech City. Everyone was welcome to come and share their life stories or stories that they have created, imagined, experienced or heard. "A lot has happened in 2019 and a lot is coming our way in 2020. It's time we thank all the good things we had this year; all bad experiences that taught us something new; all the people who made the year special, and much more," said Santosh Mohan Veeranki, the founder of TTT Hyderabad, which was formed in 2016.

The evening started with an exercise where everyone had to pick up their cell phones and call one person to say ‘Thank You". “It was a hell of a task, but after doing it, felt nice, ” said one of the participants. After that, three of the participants took the centre stage to tell their stories. “The main idea behind our events is to break the stage of fear. We try to create that comfortable space so that they can share something from their life as a story. We don’t want the superstar storyteller fame, instead, we want everyone to be that superstar storyteller,” said the founder himself. While there are 20 members in the core team, about four take the lead at each event. “Every event has seen a total footfall around 50 to 60 but this is a non-ticketed one and around 30 people have registered,” shares Santosh.

Tale Tellers Troupe TTT Hyderabad
