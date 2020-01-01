Woman tries to immolate self in front of Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman, tried to commit suicide by immolating herself at Punjagutta police station here on Tuesday evening. The woman, identified as Lokeshwari, was shifted to Osmania Hospital and is said to be critical. Lokeshwari, who had come to the police station to lodge a complaint, doused herself with petrol and set herself ablaze. The police personnel who noticed her in flames rushed to her rescue and tried to douse the flames. She was immediately shifted to nearby NIMS and later to Osmania Hospital. While the police are yet to determine the cause behind her immolation, preliminary inquiries have shed light into the incident. The woman was in an alleged live-in relationship with one Praveen Kumar, after the death of her first husband. She has a daughter who lives in Chennai. However, the couple were having disputes over family issues. On Tuesday, she came to the police station to lodge a complaint against Praveen.
