Home Cities Hyderabad

83 leopards die in Hyderabad in 2019 accidents

While 73 leopards were killed in road accidents, 10 were run over by trains.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

For representational purposes (Express illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The state of big cats in the country is worrisome with the number of leopard death due to road and rail accidents at its highest in a decade, as per data provided by Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). At least 83 leopard deaths were recorded in train and road accidents in 2019, the highest in a decade. While 73 leopards were killed in road accidents, 10 were run over by trains. According to Telangana forest department officials, five leopard deaths were reported in the State. Of the five, two were killed in road accidents, two in rail accidents and one by electrocution, told a forest official to Express.

According to data, leopard deaths due to train and road accidents have seen a 278 per cent rise in the country between 2010 (22 deaths) and 2019. From 80 reported cases in 2018 to 83 in 2019 may be a marginal rise, but only 63 such incidents were reported in 2017. Stating that constant urbanisation is the biggest reason for the drastic increase in the deaths, the official said, “Urbanisation poses a major threat, especially to the leopards.

While tigers and other wild animals tend to reside in dense forests, leopards are known to live on the fringes and near human habitation, as they feed on domestic fowl and sheep.” Between 2000 and 2009, leopard deaths due to road and rail did not exceed 20 a year. However, the situation has become worse in the past 10 years with more linear infrastructure planned inside and outside forests, claims Tito Joseph, program coordinator, WPSI.

The highest number of leopards died due to road accidents in Maharashtra with 22, followed by Uttarakhand with 11, Rajasthan (10 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (nine), Karnataka (seven deaths), and Gujarat (five). Talking about remedial measures to curb the further increase in leopard deaths, the official said, “From now, any new road and rail project in and around the forest area in the State will have signage warning commuters of animal crossings. We will also put speed limits and precaution signboards on the roads.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
leopard accidents Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp