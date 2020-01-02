83 leopards die in Hyderabad in 2019 accidents

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state of big cats in the country is worrisome with the number of leopard death due to road and rail accidents at its highest in a decade, as per data provided by Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). At least 83 leopard deaths were recorded in train and road accidents in 2019, the highest in a decade. While 73 leopards were killed in road accidents, 10 were run over by trains. According to Telangana forest department officials, five leopard deaths were reported in the State. Of the five, two were killed in road accidents, two in rail accidents and one by electrocution, told a forest official to Express.

According to data, leopard deaths due to train and road accidents have seen a 278 per cent rise in the country between 2010 (22 deaths) and 2019. From 80 reported cases in 2018 to 83 in 2019 may be a marginal rise, but only 63 such incidents were reported in 2017. Stating that constant urbanisation is the biggest reason for the drastic increase in the deaths, the official said, “Urbanisation poses a major threat, especially to the leopards.

While tigers and other wild animals tend to reside in dense forests, leopards are known to live on the fringes and near human habitation, as they feed on domestic fowl and sheep.” Between 2000 and 2009, leopard deaths due to road and rail did not exceed 20 a year. However, the situation has become worse in the past 10 years with more linear infrastructure planned inside and outside forests, claims Tito Joseph, program coordinator, WPSI.

The highest number of leopards died due to road accidents in Maharashtra with 22, followed by Uttarakhand with 11, Rajasthan (10 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (nine), Karnataka (seven deaths), and Gujarat (five). Talking about remedial measures to curb the further increase in leopard deaths, the official said, “From now, any new road and rail project in and around the forest area in the State will have signage warning commuters of animal crossings. We will also put speed limits and precaution signboards on the roads.”