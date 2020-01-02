Home Cities Hyderabad

Anti-CAA protest in Hyderabad likely on January 4, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi 

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar to grant permission for the same.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to hold a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC) on January 4 or 5, announced party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday. He urged Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar to grant permission for the same. “I’d made an application to @CPHydCity on December 20 for the protest march. We’d proposed 3 possible routes, including one from Darussalam to Eidgah Bilali & one from Charminar to Dharna Chowk.

We request that our application for a protest march on Jan 4th or 5th be considered & accepted,” he said. Owaisi also to jump to the defence of Kumar, who was recently the target of criticism from TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy. Uttam had lashed out at Kumar and termed him a ‘stooge’ and ‘agent’ of RSS and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the Congress was denied permission for a protest against the CAA. The Hyderabad MP said, “Congress leader Uttam Kumar’s language against the Hyderabad CP is intemperate and should not have been used.

He was so enthusiastic about protesting against CAA that his party declined our invitation to participate in the protest public meeting held in Nizamabad.” Meanwhile, Owaisi also hit out at the Central government and said that the National Population Register (NPR) and NRC were the same. He said that the evidence to his claim was in the Citizenship Rules of 2003, the NPR Form and the NPR Manual for enumerators. “The stated position of the government means zilch when two ministers cannot speak without contradicting each other, ” Owaisi added.

