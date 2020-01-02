Brain-dead Hyderabad techie saves nine lives after accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Charitha Reddy, the Hyderabad- origin Michigan-based software developer, saved the lives of nine other people through organ donation, after being critically injured in an accident in the US. The 25-year-old techie was declared brain dead after a drunk man crashed into the car she was travelling in on December 27.

She had opted as an organ donor, and the organ harvesting process was initiated on December 28, wherein valves in her heart, both kidneys, liver, and eyes among other organs saved the lives of nine recipients. Jayanthi posted on the GoFundMe page, “I am really proud of my sister. Nine viable organs have been retrieved successfully. All your prayers and support and Charitha’s helping nature is about to save nine lives. Thank you all once again for your continuous support (sic).” The hospital, Gift of Life in Michigan that conducted the harvesting process, also released a video thanking Charitha for giving nine other people a shot at life.