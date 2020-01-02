CAA row: 6 detained at Charminar for flash protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six people were detained from Charminar after a large number of people thronged the area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to officials, the six, who were later released, have been identified as Abbas Ali Mohammed Niyamath, Syedd Gofran, Maqbul Ahmed, Maqbul Gafar and Salar, who were picked up by the Charminar police as no permission had been accorded for the protest.

From around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, a large number of people started gathering around Charminar holding placards against the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR). Around 12am, the protestors started raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as the proposed legislation. The Charminar police soon arrived at the spot and cracked down on the protest, taking the six into preventive custody. Videos available on social media show the police taking the six into a police van and using foul language at the protesters.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the video, said, “Is this Gujarat or UP police? No, it is our own friendly Hyderabad police. Listen to the unparliamentary language of the said officer. Six youths have been arrested at Charminar for organising a #Flash- Protest against CAA-NRC.” Flash protests were also organised after midnight at Mehdipatnam, Necklace Road, and Tank Bund at midnight on Wednesday.