Home Cities Hyderabad

CAA row: 6 detained at Charminar for flash protest

From around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, a large number of people started gathering around Charminar holding placards against the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Members of TRS student wing protest against CAA and NRC at Charminar in Hyderabad on Monday

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six people were detained from Charminar after a large number of people thronged the area to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to officials, the six, who were later released, have been identified as Abbas Ali Mohammed Niyamath, Syedd Gofran, Maqbul Ahmed, Maqbul Gafar and Salar, who were picked up by the Charminar police as no permission had been accorded for the protest.

From around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, a large number of people started gathering around Charminar holding placards against the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR). Around 12am, the protestors started raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as well as the proposed legislation. The Charminar police soon arrived at the spot and cracked down on the protest, taking the six into preventive custody. Videos available on social media show the police taking the six into a police van and using foul language at the protesters.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the video, said, “Is this Gujarat or UP police? No, it is our own friendly Hyderabad police. Listen to the unparliamentary language of the said officer. Six youths have been arrested at Charminar for organising a #Flash- Protest against CAA-NRC.” Flash protests were also organised after midnight at Mehdipatnam, Necklace Road, and Tank Bund at midnight on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protest Charminar
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp