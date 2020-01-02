Health Minister Eatela Rajender declares 'Numaish' open

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 80th edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition began here on Wednesday. Health Minister Eatela Rajender along with Ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the exhibition popularly known as 'Numaish'. Speaking after declaring the exhibition open, Eatela said, “Thousands of businessmen from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Gujarat to Bengal, have been waiting eagerly for the start of this exhibition. The proceeds from the exhibition will be used for the development and future of 30,000 students studying 18 institutions.”