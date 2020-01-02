Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad student stuns cops with alcohol level, 18 times more than normal

Fifty minutes into the New Year, a youth from the city broke all records and was caught as he was attempting to drive under the heavy influence of alcohol.

Published: 02nd January 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor, no alcohol

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifty minutes into the New Year, a youth from the city broke all records and was caught as he was attempting to drive under the heavy influence of alcohol. At 12:55 am, at the Kukatpally Y junction signal a college student wearing a St Martin’s College I-Card was stopped for a breathalyser test. His blood-alcohol level was found to be 550mg/100ml Blood Alcohol Count (BAC). This is nearly 18 times the normal limit of 30mg per 100ml of blood. Evidently, the student had downed several pegs in his enthusiasm to celebrate New Year’s. He was heading towards Kompally and was driving a 2-wheeler. And no helmet was in sight. “We spotted him a little away from the checkpoint.

He was stubborn and not getting off the vehicle. By the time we got him to the checkpoint and made him blow into the machine, he was barely able to stand,” noted Sai Teja, a traffic volunteer and IT professional who assisting police officials. The offender claimed he was an SI’s son and misbehaved with police officials. The whole of Cyberabad interestingly had predominantly male youngsters indulging in drunken driving. Nearly 524 of those caught were aged between 21 to 30, 39 were aged between 18-20 and four caught were under 18. According to officials, there were 15 people with above 300 BAC, in Cyberabad police jurisdiction alone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad student caught driving under alcholol
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp