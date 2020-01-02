Hyderabad student stuns cops with alcohol level, 18 times more than normal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifty minutes into the New Year, a youth from the city broke all records and was caught as he was attempting to drive under the heavy influence of alcohol. At 12:55 am, at the Kukatpally Y junction signal a college student wearing a St Martin’s College I-Card was stopped for a breathalyser test. His blood-alcohol level was found to be 550mg/100ml Blood Alcohol Count (BAC). This is nearly 18 times the normal limit of 30mg per 100ml of blood. Evidently, the student had downed several pegs in his enthusiasm to celebrate New Year’s. He was heading towards Kompally and was driving a 2-wheeler. And no helmet was in sight. “We spotted him a little away from the checkpoint.

He was stubborn and not getting off the vehicle. By the time we got him to the checkpoint and made him blow into the machine, he was barely able to stand,” noted Sai Teja, a traffic volunteer and IT professional who assisting police officials. The offender claimed he was an SI’s son and misbehaved with police officials. The whole of Cyberabad interestingly had predominantly male youngsters indulging in drunken driving. Nearly 524 of those caught were aged between 21 to 30, 39 were aged between 18-20 and four caught were under 18. According to officials, there were 15 people with above 300 BAC, in Cyberabad police jurisdiction alone.