'Lake revival' Hyderabadi members gather in Shaikpet Kotha Cheruvu

HYDERABAD : While you were planning what to order for your late Sunday brunch or catching up on long conversations for the last 23 Sundays, a motley group of Hyderabadis have been gathering around Shaikpet Kotha Cheruvu to do their bit for the city and the environment. They are part of the rather audacious dream called ‘lake revival’ and going by what they have done since June 30, 2019, their dream will be realised in June 2020.

“It’s just a two-hour Shramdaan that we need from the Hyderabadis,” says Sreelata Chebrol of Krithi Social Initiatives, one of the groups that is part of the lake cleanup drive along with Udayan Care and Ananda Foundation. On most Sundays, around 10 to 15 people gather near the lake gate before 8:15 am. “We usually get youngsters between the age group of 25 to 35 years. During vacations, we have parents of young children walk in with the kids to teach them about getting involved in community work,” informs Sreelata.

During some lucky weekends, they also get school students to take part. The GHMC earthmoving trucks have already done a significant amount of garbage removal, yet there is a lot to do. So what do the volunteers do? They all meet opposite Senor Valley in Shaikpet. They wear gloves, grab the trash bags and start picking the garbage in and around the 15-acre lake. This takes a few weeks as the lake is filled with debris and garbage. “On a day when it rains or is dusty, we go around talking to the residents to create awareness about the lake, asking them to join or to stop throwing garbage. I admit the progress is slow, but it certainly is steady.

We are prepared to wait as all good things in life take a long time. Our target is to work till June 2020 by which time we hope to see a significant change,” the volunteers add. In fact, this January 19, Hari Chandana, Zonal Commissioner of GHMC, has promised to give them saplings to plant around the lake for beautification. “We are also hoping to invite the local MLA to inaugurate a community room. This will give a good wrap-up to the work we have done,” says Sreelata. Incidentally, the organisations involved in the lake clean up work on women’s livelihood projects and children’s education. “But as we work geographically in this part of the city, we found that the lake sticks out like a sore thumb.

From mosquitoes to garbage, everything is an issue and we decided to step in,” adds Sreelata. The cleaning sessions in the last 30 Sundays have now paved the way for a road which enables the volunteers to access the lake from all directions. Considering it takes the civic authorities a few months to do anything, even if it is clearing overflowing garbage, isn’t it ambitious for the volunteers to dream of lake revival? “One step at a time is what we believe in. We just need to keep doing it for a few months without expecting much. When we started, the lake was in a pathetic stage, Now we have a beautiful periphery and a pathway inside too. The locals are seeing the difference and that motivates them to join us. However, the lake warriors are calling Hyderabadis to join them in bigger numbers to be able to accomplish more. Sunday 8 am to 10 am is all that we ask for. In return, we give you back your lakes,” says Sreelata.

Project Plan

1. Removal of debris inside and outside the lake

2. Survey of nearby residents to understand trash disposal status

and ascertain attitude of residents

3. Planting of trees around the lake to help increase greenery