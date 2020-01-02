Home Cities Hyderabad

Millennials know what they want from love: Survey 

Indian millennials are politically involved - A staggering 78% of men and 75% of women say that voting is very important to them.

Published: 02nd January 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘ Millennials’ in 2019 have proved that have a mind of their own along with opinions on love and relationships says OkCupid, the dating app in its year-end report saying that - millennials know exactly what they want. The pointers the survey shows: Men love romancing more than women, the data found that men are more traditional in their idea of romance than women as 65% of men say that they will most likely plan a first date on Valentine’s Day, compared to 50% women, which clearly breaks away from the stereotype and tells us that women today are far more pragmatic.

Gender discrimination and exploitation is a thing of the past as 85% of women and 81% of men support the #MeToo movement wholeheartedly while 66% of men and 76% of women say that they would willingly participate in public demonstrations to fight for LGBTQ+ rights. 72% of them believed that men and women are equally responsible for running households and 85% said that women should refuse to marry if there is a dowry demand.

Indian millennials are politically involved - A staggering 78% of men and 75% of women say that voting is very important to them. But most would avoid discussing politics on a first date. Move over Udaipur, space is the next hottest wedding destination - With 7000 users mentioning space in their profiles, one can only assume people definitely like the space, moon and stars. This was confirmed by more than half the users saying that the International Space Station would be a romantic place to travel to with a partner to exchange vows. Having good sex (86% men and 75% women) is far more important to millennials than having similar political beliefs for a match made in heaven and a happily ever after.

