Telangana registers 13% rise in collection  of GST

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the economic slowdown, Telangana registered around 13 per cent growth in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in December 2019, as compared to the GST collections in December 2018. The Union Finance Ministry tweeted on Wednesday about the state-wise gross domestic GST collections for the month of December (2019). Telangana’s GST collections stood at Rs 3,104 crore in December (2018). The GST collections in December (2019) are Rs 3,420 crore, which is a growth of 13 per cent. In 2018, the total GST collections in the country stood at Rs 94,726. In December 2019, the total collections stood at Rs 1,03,184 crore. The TS’ tax revenue growth is 13 per cent, close to the national average of 16%. It is ahead of AP, which registered 11% growth.