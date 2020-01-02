This Ikebana artist grabs Hyderabad denizens heart

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the celebratory mood appears a bit damp given the political situation around and also that the New Year was sandwiched between weekdays, there’s much more to look ahead to brighten the year and the decade as we navigate through the days of the first month. And what better way to do that than with flowers? Flowers that heal. Blooms that are teachers. Of patience. Of compassion. Of respecting the environment. That’s how Ikebana has found much popularity among the denizens of Hyderabad.

City-based Ikebana artist Anisha Tandon, who has conducted floral presentations and talks in corporate houses to help executives come close to nature, says, “Ikebana arrangements can bring alive any dull place and it can be done using objects that we can take from our kitchen or junkyard. Not only does this art improve the aesthetics of a place but also brings a lot of positive energy.” But how does one practise it? “It’s not necessary that you need to run to a professional school to get a certification and then get into the practice of Ikebana.

There are some teachers in the city as well who teach charging a nominal fee,” she says adding that one can go ahead with DIY methods as well just for the joy of it. That’s how she uses glass bottles, spice jars and vessels from the kitchen hinting towards recycling that can enliven aesthetic methods when done tastefully. Having completed her 3rd Masters in Ikebana from Ohara School of Ikebana she is also a painter merging two art forms together.

She also suggests that organisations need to encourage the staffers to come closer to Nature to bridge the disconnect caused by the separation from the environment. She signs off, “In real sense, Ikebana is meditative filing us with patience, compassion and positivity. Qualities this world and its people need urgently.”