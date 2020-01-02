Home Cities Hyderabad

This Ikebana artist grabs Hyderabad denizens heart

Blooms that are teachers. Of patience. Of compassion. Of respecting the environment. That’s how Ikebana has found much popularity among the denizens of Hyderabad.

Published: 02nd January 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad based Ikebana artist Anisha Tandon, who has conducted floral presentations and talks in corporate houses to help executives come close to nature.

Hyderabad based Ikebana artist Anisha Tandon, who has conducted floral presentations and talks in corporate houses to help executives come close to nature. (Photo | EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the celebratory mood appears a bit damp given the political situation around and also that the New Year was sandwiched between weekdays, there’s much more to look ahead to brighten the year and the decade as we navigate through the days of the first month. And what better way to do that than with flowers? Flowers that heal. Blooms that are teachers. Of patience. Of compassion. Of respecting the environment. That’s how Ikebana has found much popularity among the denizens of Hyderabad.

City-based Ikebana artist Anisha Tandon, who has conducted floral presentations and talks in corporate houses to help executives come close to nature, says, “Ikebana arrangements can bring alive any dull place and it can be done using objects that we can take from our kitchen or junkyard. Not only does this art improve the aesthetics of a place but also brings a lot of positive energy.” But how does one practise it? “It’s not necessary that you need to run to a professional school to get a certification and then get into the practice of Ikebana.

There are some teachers in the city as well who teach charging a nominal fee,” she says adding that one can go ahead with DIY methods as well just for the joy of it. That’s how she uses glass bottles, spice jars and vessels from the kitchen hinting towards recycling that can enliven aesthetic methods when done tastefully. Having completed her 3rd Masters in Ikebana from Ohara School of Ikebana she is also a painter merging two art forms together.

She also suggests that organisations need to encourage the staffers to come closer to Nature to bridge the disconnect caused by the separation from the environment. She signs off, “In real sense, Ikebana is meditative filing us with patience, compassion and positivity. Qualities this world and its people need urgently.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Ikebana artist
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp