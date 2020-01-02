Home Cities Hyderabad

This innovation makes lives of bed-ridden easier

It was the suffering of bed-ridden patients that made Alladi Prabhakar make a multi-purpose cot to help them out with their daily activities.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : It was the suffering of bed-ridden patients that made Alladi Prabhakar make a multi-purpose cot to help them out with their daily activities. However, building things is not new for him, and he has 15 innovations to his name. Prabhakar, who studied till class VII, is an example of how practical, hands-on experience can provide you with the skills which a regular school education cannot. With a built-in commode and a wash basin with hand shower, these beds not only help elderly persons to live a more dignified life, but also reduce the burden of caregivers.

These beds, made from iron and fibre, can be connected to a source of water and a sewerage pipe to clear the waste.. The cots, which cost `21,500 each, have a a n easy pushback system so that the patient can get up and sit with ease. “The beds make taking care of bedridden patients easier. Families can take care of their elderly in an easier way without having to hire nurses. My main aim behind making these beds was to reduce the suffering of invalids which I have witnessed in my home too. I started manufacturing these beds four years ago, and have sold 1,500 units till now,” he adds.

Prabhakar, who is an electrician, has been recognised by the Telangana State Innovation Cell. Stating that working with his father kindled his interest in machines, he says: “My father was into the business of agricultural pumps. Throughout my childhood, I used to accompany my dad on his work visits, and picked up the nitty-gritty of mechanics. I have been making things from the age of 14 years. One of my earliest innovations was an automatic generator starter which I made after I noticed how frequent power cuts affected cinema halls.”

Besides these, Prabhakar has made an Electric Pole Climbing Clip, which can be used to climb poles effortlessly. This product is available for sale online. He also has a Borewell Pulling Machine to his credit, which is used to pull the borewell motor with less manpower. Another one of his innovations is a 360 Degree Surround Air Cooler, in which the fan provides cool air around the cooler. He manufactures the beds at a factory in Metpally in Jagtial district.

