Woman who set self ablaze in Hyderabad Police station, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Lokeswari, 37, who set herself ablaze at Punjagutta police station on Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital here on Wednesday. Following the death of woman, the Punjagutta police altered the case of abetment to commit suicide and cheating against Praveen Kumar. A preliminary probe by police revealed that Lokeswari, who was upset over harassment by Praveen Kumar, came to the station along with her friend Kannan to lodge a complaint. But before lodging plaint, she set herself ablaze. “Earlier, Lokeswari and Praveen Kumar used to live together.

While Praveen Kumar ran a jewellery shop in Punjagutta, she used to work as sale manager in the shop. Based on complaint by Praveen Kumar, police registered theft case against Lokeswari and arrested her in 2014,” police said. Praveen Kumar promised to pay Rs 7 lakh to Lokeswari to put an end to their relationship. As she agreed for the settlement, he asked her to come to Hyderabad to collect the amount. She came to the city from Chennai along with her friend Kannan to collect amount, Praveen Kumar switched off his mobile phone. Vexed by his behaviour, she wanted to lodge a complaint. “Lokeswari attempted suicide and suffered 60 per cent burns and died while undergoing treatment. We will alter cases against Praveen Kumar,” police said.