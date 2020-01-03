Amidst high drama Rajasekhar resigns as MAA's executive V-P

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Rajasekhar’s insensitive behaviour at the annual Movie Artists Association (MAA) diary launch event has incurred the wrath of its founder president Chiranjeevi here on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi offered a peacemaking gesture and urged the members to talk behind closed doors and resolve their differences as mature people. “As we have done so many times in the past, let’s start working as a team and spread positivity in this New Year,” said Chiru.

Exhibiting his distress openly, Rajasekhar, the executive vice-president of MAA, went up on the dais and snatched the mike from screenwriter-actor Parchuri Gopalakrishna. Escalating his controversial speech, he stated that the stress and overwork related to MAA has taken a heavy toll on him. “The issues at MAA have been affecting me. It was due to this, that I met with an accident recently. The 26-member committee has split into two factions. We have failed as a team to function smoothly,” said Rajasekhar, who refused to budge amidst strong disapproval from actors Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and Jayasudha.

That’s not all, he also questioned the members on the dais as to why he was not allowed to address the issues openly? “As heroes, we continue to speak on many issues in our films. But in reality, why can’t we express our opinion openly? If we have a conflict in MAA, we shouldn’t let it grow. Instead of asking us to keep quiet, efforts should be made to resolve the root cause of the conflict,” he added before storming out of the venue.

Although Rajasekhar’s wife and general secretary of MAA, Jeevitha apologised on behalf of her husband, a visibly upset Chiranjeevi has condemned the actor’s actions and suggested MAA initiate disciplinary proceedings against him for creating a ruckus. Chiranjeevi was backed by actors Krishnam Raju and Mohan Babu among others.

Disappointed at the turn of events and in a surprise move, Rajasekhar tendered his resignation as the executive vice-president of MAA. In a note addressed to MAA, the actor stated that he was fed up with the president of MAA, VK Naresh’s style of functioning and decided to quit from the committee. “I am not liking the way Naresh is behaving and handling things. We voiced our concerns in the last executive committee meeting, and I also tried to vent out my emotions in the diary launch event on Thursday. But nothing seems to be changing. Hope my emotions are understood,” wrote Rajasekhar.

However, MAA is yet to accept Rajasekhar’s resignation from the post and it remains to be seen how this ‘emotional drama’ ends.