Guru Gobind birthday fete concludes

HYDERABAD: The 353rd birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Gobind Singh, founder of the Khalsa Panth, concluded on Thursday with thousands of Sikh devotees celebrating it with religious fervour. The major attraction of the concluding event was organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committee, the Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda (CGSG)at HMDA Grounds. CGSG president Sinder Singh said that congregation was marked by recitations of holy hymns by reputed Sikh preachers. After culmination of the congregation, the traditional Guru-ka Langar was served to all devotees.