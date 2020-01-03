Home Cities Hyderabad

HMDA plans two more interchanges on Outer Ring Road

The interchanges will be developed at Narsingi and Janwada

Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In addition to the existing 19 interchanges on the 158 km stretch of Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA),  has drawn plans to develop another two interchanges at Narsingi and Janwada. The proposed two interchanges have been planned in view of the heavy traffic at these two places.

HMDA has invited consultancy services for feasibility study and preparation of DPRs for construction of interchanges at Narsingi and Janwada and overpass between Nanakramguda and Kollur on ORR stretch. HMDA has developed an eight-lane access-controlled expressway as main carriageway (MCW) connecting 19 interchanges.

At present, the toll lanes at TSPA, Financial District interchanges are overcrowded during peak hours, leading to lot of waiting time at toll plaza. Besides several residential colonies are coming up in the vicinity of TSPA, Kokapet, Kollur, Kismathpur and Manchirevula.

The existing service roads on either side of ORR have become very congested and the police have made one-way traffic on service roads near pipeline road junction at Narsingi and Kokapet rotary due to traffic jams in peak hours. HGCL has proposed to take up widening of service roads on either side of ORR from TSPA to Kolluru junction as traffic in this stretch has increased in recent past.

Sources said that HGCL has proposed to construct interchanges, overpasses and grade separators at different stretches at Janwada village.

To study the feasibility, design concepts, surveys and preparing land plans of the project and DPRs, the HMDA has invited tenders from consultancy services for the construction of interchanges and overpasses between Nanakranguda and  Kollur.

