Hyderabad excise department to tone down publicity on drugs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The use of psychotropic substances has been on a high in Hyderabad. Ironically, the Prohibition and Excise Department partly attributes this rise to the publicity given to the drugs.

“From this year onwards, the department has decided not to share too much information with regard to psychotropic drugs,” said a senior official from the Excise Department.

“Psychotropic substances are a growing menace, but the problem is with publicity too. We think that any form of publicity about these drugs is gravitating people towards them. This is encouraging both peddlers and people to make use of them. Hence, we have decided to keep a low profile on the drug seizures we make,” the official opined.

“We think if the issue is out of their sight, it will be out of their minds. We do not know the results of how much impact it would have, but we are trying our best,” he added. “This does not mean that we do not have evidence. We just do not want to release it for the good of the public.”

“For now, we will continue our legally prescribed enforcement through regular policing. However, we are planning to have discussions to explore other ways to control the drug menace,” he added.