Hyderabad SI injured as 'ganja influenced' youth hit him with car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four engineering students from Hyderabad, who was allegedly under the influence of ganja, tried to run over a sub-inspector in Vikarabad district in the early hours of Thursday. M Krishna, sub-inspector of Nawabpet police station, fractured his leg in the incident.

The incident occurred when the Sub-Inspector was conducting vehicle checking on Vikarabad- Tandur road. Meanwhile, an SUV coming from Hyderabad and going towards Anantagiri tried to swerve the vehicle in the reverse direction on seeing the police. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver drove ahead and hit Krishna. He fell down and broke his leg. As they tried to speed away, other police personnel nabbed them.