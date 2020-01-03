Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Pragathi Nagar lake rejuvenation work goes awry, floods colony

The colonies worst affected include Silpa Brindavan which has been waterlogged with sewage mixed water spewing from their storm water drains.

Published: 03rd January 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

flood

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When irrigation department officials began cleaning up Pragathi Nagar lake in Nizampet municipality as part of Mission Kakatiya, there was great cheer among the locals as years of stinking sewage water would finally come to an end. However a week into the clean-up, which involves drying up of the lake manually and diversion of sewage lines from the lake, colonies adjoining the lake have begun flooding.

The colonies worst affected include Silpa Brindavan which has been waterlogged with sewage mixed water spewing from their stormwater drains.

“A week ago they set up pumps and machines to drain out water from the lake. This water is being let out into the stormwater drains on the downstream of the lake. One such stream is going from our colony and since they are relatively narrow, the whole colony is inundated,” Rajendra Tunuguntla, a resident, said.
He further said that the effort has been futile as the colonies upstream have been releasing their sewage and until that is diverted, the lake water will not be emptied.

The works on this lake were not just taken up this year but last year as well, with the government wanting to divert the sewage lines from Nizampet area to Yellama cheruvu, into Kukatpally nala and further to Hussainsagar where it can be treated.

“Since the excess weir downstream is only one, and passes through the colony, the only option for colony residents is to take up maintenance of the private drain to ensure no blocks are there,” an official of irrigation department said. Presently, they are reducing the flow of water from the outlet to avoid colonies from being inundated, but it will take   10 days note officials. The `25 crore diversion plan will make the lake sewage-free with only lines coming in from Pragathi Nagar side left for treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pragathi Nagar lake flood
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp