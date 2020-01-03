Hyderabad's Pragathi Nagar lake rejuvenation work goes awry, floods colony

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When irrigation department officials began cleaning up Pragathi Nagar lake in Nizampet municipality as part of Mission Kakatiya, there was great cheer among the locals as years of stinking sewage water would finally come to an end. However a week into the clean-up, which involves drying up of the lake manually and diversion of sewage lines from the lake, colonies adjoining the lake have begun flooding.

The colonies worst affected include Silpa Brindavan which has been waterlogged with sewage mixed water spewing from their stormwater drains.

“A week ago they set up pumps and machines to drain out water from the lake. This water is being let out into the stormwater drains on the downstream of the lake. One such stream is going from our colony and since they are relatively narrow, the whole colony is inundated,” Rajendra Tunuguntla, a resident, said.

He further said that the effort has been futile as the colonies upstream have been releasing their sewage and until that is diverted, the lake water will not be emptied.

The works on this lake were not just taken up this year but last year as well, with the government wanting to divert the sewage lines from Nizampet area to Yellama cheruvu, into Kukatpally nala and further to Hussainsagar where it can be treated.

“Since the excess weir downstream is only one, and passes through the colony, the only option for colony residents is to take up maintenance of the private drain to ensure no blocks are there,” an official of irrigation department said. Presently, they are reducing the flow of water from the outlet to avoid colonies from being inundated, but it will take 10 days note officials. The `25 crore diversion plan will make the lake sewage-free with only lines coming in from Pragathi Nagar side left for treatment.