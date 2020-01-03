Partner to be held for Hyderabad woman’s suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after 37-year-old Lokeswari died after setting self ablaze at Punjagutta police station, the police have initiated action in arresting the accused, Praveen Kumar, her live-in partner and a jewellery shop owner, for abetment of suicide. The accused is still absconding and will be booked. “We have questioned Kannan, a friend of Lokeswari, in connection and have collected details. We will arrest Praveen Kumar for harassing the woman mentally and physically,” police said.