Partner to be held for Hyderabad woman’s suicide
A day after the Hyderabad woman died after setting self ablaze at Punjagutta police station, the police have initiated action in arresting the accused, Praveen Kumar, her live-in partner.
Published: 03rd January 2020 09:48 AM | Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 09:48 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: A day after 37-year-old Lokeswari died after setting self ablaze at Punjagutta police station, the police have initiated action in arresting the accused, Praveen Kumar, her live-in partner and a jewellery shop owner, for abetment of suicide. The accused is still absconding and will be booked. “We have questioned Kannan, a friend of Lokeswari, in connection and have collected details. We will arrest Praveen Kumar for harassing the woman mentally and physically,” police said.