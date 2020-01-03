Home Cities Hyderabad

Residents of Vikarabad protest Navy’s VLF station

They aim to send as many as 4,000 post cards in the coming days.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Parigi in Vikarabad started a postcard campaign to protest against the establishment of a Very Low Frequency (VLF) station in Pudur Mandal by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in over 2,900 acres of forest land, of the Damagundam reserved forest, for which the Central government has accorded clearance.

As part of the protests, students from three schools wrote postcards on Thursday addressed to the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal, Ministry of Environment and Forests, National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights raising concern over the health effects of the low-frequency waves from this station, if it is set up. They aim to send as many as 4,000 postcards in the coming days.

Environmentalist, Sai Bhaskar Reddy, said, “There are studies which claim that VLF waves can affect human health. If the Center thinks it is untrue, then they should come and assure villagers and provide evidence in support.”

Muralidhar Deshpande of the Damagundam Forest Protection JAC said, “We fear for the impact it will have on the health of people, especially children.”

