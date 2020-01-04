Home Cities Hyderabad

A sweet beginning

For a sweet start to the year, we give you a glimpse into Hyderabadi sweets and associated stories. Also, don’t forget to try Badam ki Jali at Numaish

Published: 04th January 2020

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Last year, UNESCO confirmed what Hyderabadis had known for a long time. By recognising it as a creative city in the gastronomy category, the UN agency doffed its hat to the dishes that are leitmotifs in the song of life here. Among the biryanis, haleems and patthar ka gosht, local desserts too find a place of prominence in most menus. Apart from the regular Double ka Meetha and Qubani ka Meetha, less available sweet treats like Badam ki Jali, Ashrafi and Puran Puri are now more visible on the culinary landscape.

If you walk into the ongoing industrial exhibition (Numaish) on Nampally grounds, you will see the Badam ki Jali stall put up by Farzana Ahmed. The recipe of the sweet, which has been passed down in her family since generations, is a secret, but she does divulge the primary ingredients - almonds/cashewnuts and sugar. Their family, which has been living at Aziz Bagh for the last eight generations, belong to the Nawaiyat community. “As far a I can remember, sweets like Badam ki Jali, Ande ka Lauz, Kaddu ki Lauz and Maske ka Lauz (made from almonds) were staples on our dining table, especially during weddings. However, I was the first person in my family to sell Badam ki Jali commercially.

I have been making it for the last 35 years, and started selling it in Numaish three years ago. On other days, we cater to individual customers and weddings.” Farzana buys the almonds from Begumbazar and powders them in a grinder. After mixing the remaining ingredients, she gives the sweets various shapes in moulds and bakes them in an oven. “We sell anything between 10-15 kg per day at Numaish. It takes me 3-4 hours to make the entire quantity. Our platters, which can have the sweets in various shapes like fruits and flowers, are also big hits in weddings where they are exchanged as gifts.”

Farzana also sells Ashrafi sweet, the name of which means gold coins. The sunset-coloured, round pieces are modelled after the coins of Nizam and has Persian inscriptions on them, says the home entrepreneur. Like Badam ki Jali, Ashrafi too is made from almonds, but has a softer and more chewy texture as it is not baked liked the former.

Another dessert that has been a part of city lore is Hameedi Confectioner’s Jauzi Halwa. Their shop at Mozam Jahi Market is over a century old, and they have an outlet at Abids too. This halwa, named so because one of the ingredients is Jauzi (nutmeg), is made from milk, ghee, sugar, dry fruits, saffron and other ingredients. The shop’s manager, Syed Ishaq Ahmed, says: “At the beginning, the shop was simply called Shirin Ghar, which meant Sweet House. When the fame of this halwa spread far and wide, the Nizam himself visited the store and was so impressed with the sweet that he named the dish after his son’s nickname, Hameed.”

The latest player on the block is Meethe Miyan at Banjara Hills, which sells Hyderabadi desserts exclusively. Stocked with items like Andey ka Lauz, Badam ki Kund, Seviyon ka Meetha to Kaddu ka Halwa, the shop is a treasure trove for anyone with a sweet tooth. Mirza Imran Baig, who owns the venture, says: “We received such a good response to our shop that we have opened another branch at Film Nagar. In fact, there are two more stores in the pipeline. We offer over 33 varieties of desserts right now.”
If you are looking to start the new year on a sweet note, then try these sweets that are sprinkled with history and stories. There is World Mithai & Namkeen Convention from January 9 at Hitex Exhibition Centre too, if you are looking for more varieties.

 kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

