Home Cities Hyderabad

Can’t ride a bike: Hajipur rape accused

Srinivas Reddy told the court that he was innocent and the police had forced him to confess to the three offences.

Published: 04th January 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivas Reddy told the court that he was innocent and the police had forced him to confess to the three offences.

Srinivas Reddy told the court that he was innocent and the police had forced him to confess to the three offences.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marri Srinivas Reddy, who is accused of raping and killing three minor girls in Hajipur, told the court on Friday that he does not know how to ride a bike.

He was accused of offering lifts to the victims and later assaulting them. The court posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

Srinivas Reddy told the court that he was innocent and the police had forced him to confess to the three offences.

He allegedly buried the bodies of the victims in abandoned wells on the outskirts of Hajipur village. 

When the court asked Srinivas Reddy about DNA samples on the victim’s undergarments matching with his, he said the police created them.

Further, when asked about the fingerprints on the alcohol bottles found at the spot, he said the police had forcefully got them imprinted. 

He further appealed to the court to make his family members witnesses in the case. He told the court that the police picked him up from his workplace and arrested him illegally.

He, however, could not tell the court the details of his employer or his workplace. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hajipur rape case Hajipur
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp