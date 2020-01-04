Can’t ride a bike: Hajipur rape accused

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marri Srinivas Reddy, who is accused of raping and killing three minor girls in Hajipur, told the court on Friday that he does not know how to ride a bike.

He was accused of offering lifts to the victims and later assaulting them. The court posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

Srinivas Reddy told the court that he was innocent and the police had forced him to confess to the three offences.

He allegedly buried the bodies of the victims in abandoned wells on the outskirts of Hajipur village.

When the court asked Srinivas Reddy about DNA samples on the victim’s undergarments matching with his, he said the police created them.

Further, when asked about the fingerprints on the alcohol bottles found at the spot, he said the police had forcefully got them imprinted.

He further appealed to the court to make his family members witnesses in the case. He told the court that the police picked him up from his workplace and arrested him illegally.

He, however, could not tell the court the details of his employer or his workplace.