Four arrested for duping  Kompally woman of Rs 2.30 Lakh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested four members of a gang from Bihar and Delhi on Friday and are on the lookout for two more for allegedly duping a Kompally resident of Rs 2.30 lakh.

The accused had allegedly sent messages to the victim, telling her that she had won a car for making a purchase through an e-commerce website. The victim was asked to pay Rs 2.30 lakh as processing fee to claim the gift.

According to the police, the accused have duped thousands of people across the country similarly and managed to amass around Rs 5 crore.

The mastermind behind the racket, Sandeep Kumar, 22, would illegally purchase customer data saved with various e-commerce portals such as Snapdeal, Shopclues, Club factory, Flipkart, Amazon and online telemarketing companies such as Naaptol and Homeshop-18.

He obtained toll-free service numbers and several bulk messaging services from another accused Tausif Ahmed, 30, and website services from Vikas Kumar, 30. Another accused, Manikchand Paswan, 30, would also help the gang.

Through the customer data, the accused would know when a person would make a purchase through a particular e-portal.

Right after the victims would make their purchase, the accused would send messages that would appear to have been sent by the e-portal.

The messages would inform the victims that they have either won a car or some gift and ask them to call on a toll-free helpline number to claim their gift.

As the messages would be sent only a few days after the victims’ made their purchase, many would take the message to be genuine.

When they would call on the toll-free number, the accused would ask the victims to pay a ‘processing fee’ to claim their gift.