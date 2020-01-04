Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC chief warns erring officials of severe action

He said that the officials must strictly adhere to court orders. Further, he instructed them to dispose of the applications and complaints received from citizens within a stipulated time.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, in a meeting on Friday, directed the Town Planning officials to comply with the orders passed/disposed of by courts in various cases and submit reports on the action taken on the respective issues by January 10.

He warned them of severe action if they failed to comply with the order. The Commissioner held a review meeting with the city planners, assistant city planners and section officers of all 30 GHMC circles and enquired about the number of court cases filed and number of counters filed in writ petitions. 

Zonal Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, Chief City Planners, Devender Reddy, Director, Planning, Srinivas Rao CPs, ACPs and section officers attended the meeting. 

