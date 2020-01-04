Home Cities Hyderabad

Rs 16-crore SBI loan fraud: CBI raids six places in Hyderabad

According to the complaint of Vijay Raghavendra, a resident of Mysore of Karnataka, directors of Renlife Las had raised `16 crore loan by claiming that they were the owners of his property in Mysore.

Published: 04th January 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at six places in Hyderabad and Karnataka as part of their investigation into the 16-crore loan case involving State Bank of India (SBI) officers and directors of Renlife Labs Private Limited.

The CBI, on December 31, had registered a case against directors of Renlife Labs — Arul Prakash and Abdul Azeez —  for allegedly colluding with officials of SBI Bank’s Mahabubnagar branch to obtain a loan of `16 crore by submitting fabricated property documents.

The CBI had also booked the bank officials — SBI Bank Mahabubgunj officer Pawan Kumar, chief manager J Nageswara Sarma, branch manager Shashi Shankar — under sections relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust by public servant and criminal misconduct by a public servant. 

According to the complaint of Vijay Raghavendra, a resident of Mysore of Karnataka, directors of Renlife Las had raised Rs 16 crore loan by claiming that they were the owners of his property in Mysore. The Mahabubgunj branch officials sanctioned their loan without verifying the property details and disbursed the amount to the accounts of the accused.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the property that was pledged with the SBI of Mahabubgunj branch is fake and fabricated.

The accused also submitted that the landowner had died and submitted fake death certificates in support of their claim,” sources said. During the searches, the agency officials are understood to have seized some documents regarding the case. CBI officials also conducted searches at the Mahabubgunj SBI branch and seized records showing the sanction of loan to the accused. 

The case so far
Vijay Raghavendra, a resident of Karnataka, complained that directors of Renlife Las had raised `16 crore loan by claiming that they were the owners of his property in Mysore. The SBI’s officials sanctioned their loan without verifying the property details, he alleged

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Hyderabad SBI loan fraud
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp