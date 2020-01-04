Swachh Survekshan in Hyderabad from January 4

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The annual Swachh Survekshan-2020 (sanitation survey) and field verification under GHMC limits will begin on Saturday.

The survey will be completed by January 31, ahead of the Centre’s pan-India Swachh rankings for cities across the nation.

Launched as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in all cities and towns across the nation.

The objective of the survey is to encourage citizen participation and create awareness among all sections of the society about the importance of working together towards making towns and cities a better place to live in.

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) takes up Swachh Survekshan in urban areas.