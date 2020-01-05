Biodiversity flyover reopens with recommended safety measures 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second level flyover at Biodiversity Park in Gachibowli, which was closed for one-and-a-half-months after a horrific car accident, was reopened on Saturday. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, GHMC officials and police visited the flyover, reopening it for public.Remedial measures suggested by an Expert Technical Committee have been implemented. Speed limit on the flyover has been fixed at 40 km/hr. Authorities have also imposed a ban on selfies on the Biodiversity flyover and will levy a fine of `1,100 for speeding.

The expert committee found some lacunae such as not providing a Gantry Sign at the entry to the flyover. As an interim measure, a map type sign will guide traffic. A barrier is being provided for about 100 metre from the starting point on the flyover towards Mind Space junction.

Traffic Ahead signs which were missing are being provided now. Warning signs to indicate the presence of merging traffic at the end of the flyover will be set up. The panel sought correction of improper pavement markings before the merging point. The flyover was constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), to facilitate hassle-free movement of traffic. It was inaugurated on November 4, 2019 by MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Within a week after its launch, the flyover saw its first accident, wherein two persons taking a selfie were rammed to death by a drunk techie in his car. Within a fortnight, a car, driven at over 100 km/hr, flew off the flyover and fell on a woman, resulting in her death.