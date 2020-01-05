Eight booked for threatening Hyderabad businessman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police had recently booked a man for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman by providing loan at a high rate of interest. The police have also booked seven others in relation with this case. According to police, the accused N Srikanth Madiga had provided the complainant a loan of Rs 60,000.

When the businessman failed to repay the money, Madiga threatened the complainant with dire consequences. A few days ago, Srikanth along with a transperson, called the complainant and threatened the latter that they will ruin his daughter’s wedding. Srikanth, along with his friends, had also gone to the businessman’s house and assaulted him. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have booked the seven accused — Uday Kumar, Shiva Kumar, Sai Kumar, Azeemaa, Saraswathi, Sabiya Begum, Naresh.

