Five persons go missing from various parts of Hyderabad 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In separate incidents as many as five persons have gone missing from various parts of the city. In one incident, a 26-year-old woman, along with her two children aged six and five, went missing from their home at Rajendranagar. In other incidents, an Intermediate student and a class X student have gone missing from KPHB and Hayathnagar respectively.

In the first case, Bathini Anjali, 26, and her children — Vivekananda and Siddhartha — went missing on Friday. She is the wife of a person named Bathini Ramakrishna. According to him, they went missing while Ramakrishna was on duty on Friday. Though he tried calling her mobile phone, it was switched off. He thought that she had gone to her house, but when contacted his in-laws said that they were not aware of this, after which he lodged a missing plaint with police.

In the second case, a second year Intermediate student, B Laxmi Sai Bargav Reddy, 17, who was reportedly upset over his mother scolding him for not going to college, left the house on Friday morning and never returned. After searching for him, the parents lodged a plaint with KPHB police.In the third case, O Venkatasai, 15, who returned to his school hostel in Hayathnagar, on January 2 after vacation, reportedly ran away from the hostel. His father too has lodged a plaint.