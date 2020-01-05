Home Cities Hyderabad

Police to conduct survey to prevent road mishaps

The meeting was held at the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy’s office. 

Published: 05th January 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Somesh Kumar

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State’s Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, held a meeting with various senior police officers on Saturday, to chalk out a plan to reduce road accidents. Somesh Kumar urged the police to spread awareness among motorists and identify black spots and hot spots to prevent road mishaps. 
The meeting was held at the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy’s office. 

The secretary asked the police to form a committee to examine the reasons for road mishaps and give a comprehensive report. Based on the reports, the police, along with other stake holders, will have to take measures to prevent road accidents.

As compared to other states, the road accidents in Telangana is low. Mahendar Reddy said that the police, with the assistance of roads and building and panchayati raj officials, will conduct a survey by visiting Nationals highways, State highways and village roads, and will prepare a plan to prevent road accidents. Superintendents of police from all districts, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other senior police officers were  also present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Somesh Kumar Hyderabad police Hyderabad traffic Hyderabad road accidents
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp