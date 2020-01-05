Police to conduct survey to prevent road mishaps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, held a meeting with various senior police officers on Saturday, to chalk out a plan to reduce road accidents. Somesh Kumar urged the police to spread awareness among motorists and identify black spots and hot spots to prevent road mishaps.

The meeting was held at the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy’s office.

The secretary asked the police to form a committee to examine the reasons for road mishaps and give a comprehensive report. Based on the reports, the police, along with other stake holders, will have to take measures to prevent road accidents.

As compared to other states, the road accidents in Telangana is low. Mahendar Reddy said that the police, with the assistance of roads and building and panchayati raj officials, will conduct a survey by visiting Nationals highways, State highways and village roads, and will prepare a plan to prevent road accidents. Superintendents of police from all districts, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and other senior police officers were also present at the meeting.