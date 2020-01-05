Postal dept bags found on plot, drunk man burns most of them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 40 bags belonging to the postal department, containing undelivered letters, Aadhar cards and several other documents were found abandoned on a plot at Keesara, in the city outskirts on Friday. Half of those bags were burnt, while the other bags were handed over to postal authorities, said police.The postal department has started an inquiry into the undelivered bags and how they made their way out of the post offices.

Keesara police Inspector J Narender Goud, said that one Gangi Shetti Bikshapathi was booked for allegedly burning the letters on the complaint of one Ramidi Raji Reddy. According to the police, Raji Reddy had purchased a portion of land at Ahmedguda village in 2015 and got it registered at sub-registrar office of Keesara. A few months ago, Bikshapathi tried to encroach the land. As he made repeated attempts to claim ownership over the land, Raji Reddy approached the police and a case was registered.

On Friday, the complainant saw Bikshapathi was on his land and was consuming alcohol. He also saw the heap of letters dumped on the land. Sometime later, he saw Bikshapathi burning the bags. Raji Reddy immediately alerted police. When patrol teams rushed to the spot, Bikshapathi fled. Police prevented 12 bags from getting burnt and handed over them to the Postal authorities.Narender Goud said further investigation is underway.

