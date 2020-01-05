Home Cities Hyderabad

Traffic comes to grinding halt as people flock to Dharna Chowk

As people kept joining the Million March from across the city, Tank Bund became completely inaccessible to motorists.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic

Heavy traffic congestion on Punjagutta -Somajiguda road due to the protest on CAA and NRC at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As thousands of people took to the streets to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR on Saturday, despite all attempts by Hyderabad traffic police, huge traffic jams were witnessed on all major roads. The most affected roads due to the traffic slowdown were in Himayathnagar, Hyderguda, Nampally, Abids, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Begumpet and Punjagutta. 

As people kept joining the Million March from across the city, Tank Bund became completely inaccessible to motorists. This had a cascading effect across the city, as Tank Bund is the arterial road that connects Secunderabad, Old City and Khairatabad together. Metro stations such as Gandhi Bhavan, Khairatabad, Irrum Manzil and Begumpet saw a massive influx of commuters as many people parked their bikes and cars and opted for Metro. 

MMTS also become a life-saver for many, as people took it to various parts of the city from James Street and Nampally. Additionally, Hyderabad traffic police kept tweeting about the traffic situation, alerting people about the slow movement of traffic. They also tweeted, “Due to protest against CAA / NRC / NPR by political parties & general public, commuters are requested to take alternate route for safe journey.”(sic)
Finally, close to 7.30 pm, Hyderabad traffic police’s Twitter handle claimed that traffic was moving normally throughout the city as it tweeted, “#HYDTPinfo Traffic now moving normally in Hyderabad city. @HYDTP  thank all the citizens for cooperating with Traffic Officers on duty.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA protests Hyderabad traffic
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp