Traffic comes to grinding halt as people flock to Dharna Chowk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As thousands of people took to the streets to protest against CAA, NRC and NPR on Saturday, despite all attempts by Hyderabad traffic police, huge traffic jams were witnessed on all major roads. The most affected roads due to the traffic slowdown were in Himayathnagar, Hyderguda, Nampally, Abids, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Begumpet and Punjagutta.

As people kept joining the Million March from across the city, Tank Bund became completely inaccessible to motorists. This had a cascading effect across the city, as Tank Bund is the arterial road that connects Secunderabad, Old City and Khairatabad together. Metro stations such as Gandhi Bhavan, Khairatabad, Irrum Manzil and Begumpet saw a massive influx of commuters as many people parked their bikes and cars and opted for Metro.

MMTS also become a life-saver for many, as people took it to various parts of the city from James Street and Nampally. Additionally, Hyderabad traffic police kept tweeting about the traffic situation, alerting people about the slow movement of traffic. They also tweeted, “Due to protest against CAA / NRC / NPR by political parties & general public, commuters are requested to take alternate route for safe journey.”(sic)

Finally, close to 7.30 pm, Hyderabad traffic police’s Twitter handle claimed that traffic was moving normally throughout the city as it tweeted, “#HYDTPinfo Traffic now moving normally in Hyderabad city. @HYDTP thank all the citizens for cooperating with Traffic Officers on duty.”