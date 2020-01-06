14-month-baby dies in road accident in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-month-old toddler named Satish Kumar died in an accident at Madhapur in the city late on Sunday night. The boy’s uncle, Rajkumar, was carrying Satish in his arms and crossing the road when a speeding scooterist hit them. Rajkumar fell and Satish was flung on the road due to the impact.

The toddler sustained severe injuries to the head and other body parts and died on the spot. Rajkumar sustained some minor injuries.

Satish’s parents Pannalal Mashram and Sukhvanti migrated from Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad two months ago with their children, a two-and-a-half year old daughter and Satish Kumar. They work and live at a construction site at Whitefields, Kondapur along with a few of their relatives.

Motorist had no driving licence

On Sunday night, Satish’s maternal uncle Rajkumar was heading out to buy vegetables. As his sister and brother-in-law were busy at work, he took Satish along with him. They were returning home on foot when the motorist hit them. Police found that the scooter TS 07 AZ T/R 3845 was registered in the name of Yadamma, a daily wage labourer from Kondapur. Her son Bheema, and his friend Sardar Chinna, were out on the scooter on Sunday night.

Chinna was riding the scooter though he did not have a driving licence and wasn’t wearing a helmet. Though not under the influence of alcohol, he was going at high speed due to which he lost control of the vehicle. A case was registered under Sections 304(A), 337 of IPC and 177, 180, 182 Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle seized. Chinna was also apprehended for questioning, said Madhapur Inspector S Venkat Reddy.