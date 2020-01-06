Class X student hangs self

HYDERABAD: A Class X student who was upset over his poor state of health committed suicide at Uppal on Sunday. The boy, Panthula Amaresh hung himself to a ceiling fan, said police. Amaresh, aged 16, was studying in Word and Deed School at Hayathnagar and lived in the school’s hostel. However, due to health issues, he had shifted back to live at home two months back.

On Saturday, his father dropped him at school. Amaresh returned home in the evening and called his father from his mobile. Later at night, his father Yadagiri came home from work and found the doors locked. He tried calling his son, but there was no response. He peeped through a partly open window and found Amaresh hanging to the ceiling fan with a saree.

Yadagiri broke open the door with the help of neighbours and rushed his son to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.