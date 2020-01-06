Hyderabad citizens can now lodge complaints with patrol officers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Now, Hyderabadis need not visit police stations to lodge complaints. This New Year, the Hyderabad police have introduced a citizen-friendly and hassle-free initiative, wherein people can lodge complaints with the patrolling vehicle staff in their respective localities.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, on Sunday, said that citizens can lodge written complaints along with their addresses and mobile numbers to the patrolling car officers in their respective areas to get a case registered. "For the registration of FIRs, people need not come to the police station anymore. We have started a new initiative this New Year," Anjani Kumar said.

Hyderabad police started this initiative to avoid ‘unnecessary issues’ that usually crop up in stations when complainants approach the police. The new rule will be applicable to all the police limits in the city.