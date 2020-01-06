Hyderabad construction worker sexually abuses five-year-old girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A construction worker sexually abused a five-year-old girl at Nacharam which falls under Rachakonda commissionerate in the city on Sunday.The accused, Veerababu, lured the girl with chocolates and took her to the construction site and abused her there.

The girl returned home and informed her mother about the incident, said police. According to police, a new building is being constructed at VST colony, Nacharam.Veerababu, who hails from Karnataka, is a worker at the construction site. The victim lives in the house adjacent to the construction site.

After coming to know about the incident, the girl’s parents and neighbours went in search of the accused. However, he had already fled the spot. Later, they approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The Nacharam police registered a case of rape under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started a probe.Special police teams have been deputed to nab the accused, who is on the run.