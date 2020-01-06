Hyderabad man injured as car rams road divider

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old person suffered serious injuries after a speeding car, which he was driving went berserk and rammed the Metro pillar divider near the ESI Hospital station on Sunday.

After the police received information regarding the incident on Dial 100, the officials visited the spot and rescued the injured person, U Ramesh, and shifted him to a nearby hospital. According to the police, Ramesh might have been in an inebriated condition.

He suffered injuries and was unconscious when the police reached the spot. The cops further stated that the incident happened when the car (TS 09 UC 7812) was proceeding to Erragadda from Ameerpet area. It rammed the divider near Metro pillar no A 990.

The damaged vehicle was shifted to SR Nagar police station and a case of rash and negligence driving was registered by the police against Ramesh