Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-origin US techie Charitha Reddy’s funeral held

Reddy, who passed away in Michigan on December 27, after an inebriated motorist crashed into her car, had signed up as an organ donor.

Published: 06th January 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Charitha’s family is inconsolable during her funeral at Neredmet on Sunday

Charitha’s family is inconsolable during her funeral at Neredmet on Sunday| S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of Charitha Reddy, the Hyderabad-origin techie who passed away in Michigan on December 27, after an inebriated motorist crashed into her car, was brought to Hyderabad on Sunday where her final rites were conducted in the afternoon. She is survived by her parents and a younger brother.

Charitha had signed up as an organ donor. After she was declared brain-dead by doctors following the accident, her organs, including eyes, liver, heart valves and kidneys were harvested, which went on to save the lives of nine people. She was hailed as an icon for her decision to sign up as an organ donor by the hospital, Gift of Life in Michigan.

Speaking to Express, M Praveen, Charitha’s maternal uncle, said, “I was the one to go to the US and get Charitha’s body back. We landed in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. I travelled in a different flight until Dubai, and after a four hour long wait, travelled to India with her body.”

The environ in Neredmet, where Charitha was a native of, was sombre as her family broke down inconsolably as her body was taken out for the funeral procession.

The 25-year-old late software developer was the oldest child, and her younger brother is pursuing MBA. “Charitha was a very bright student. She left for the US in 2015 to finish her MS. She then secured a job in Deloitte as a software developer. She used to live with a couple of roommates, but had shifted into her own flat six months back,” said her uncle Praveen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US techie funeral
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp