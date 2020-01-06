Hyderabad-origin US techie Charitha Reddy’s funeral held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of Charitha Reddy, the Hyderabad-origin techie who passed away in Michigan on December 27, after an inebriated motorist crashed into her car, was brought to Hyderabad on Sunday where her final rites were conducted in the afternoon. She is survived by her parents and a younger brother.

Charitha had signed up as an organ donor. After she was declared brain-dead by doctors following the accident, her organs, including eyes, liver, heart valves and kidneys were harvested, which went on to save the lives of nine people. She was hailed as an icon for her decision to sign up as an organ donor by the hospital, Gift of Life in Michigan.

Speaking to Express, M Praveen, Charitha’s maternal uncle, said, “I was the one to go to the US and get Charitha’s body back. We landed in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. I travelled in a different flight until Dubai, and after a four hour long wait, travelled to India with her body.”

The environ in Neredmet, where Charitha was a native of, was sombre as her family broke down inconsolably as her body was taken out for the funeral procession.

The 25-year-old late software developer was the oldest child, and her younger brother is pursuing MBA. “Charitha was a very bright student. She left for the US in 2015 to finish her MS. She then secured a job in Deloitte as a software developer. She used to live with a couple of roommates, but had shifted into her own flat six months back,” said her uncle Praveen.