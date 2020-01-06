Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Balkapur Nala turns dumpyard for construction and demolition waste

While locals complain of mosquitoes, irregular collection of garbage, the municipal corporation will install 18 gates where fences are broken.

Published: 06th January 2020 10:01 AM

Garbage dumped in Balkapur Nala near Ahmed Nagar area in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, leads to blockage

Garbage dumped in Balkapur Nala near Ahmed Nagar area in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, leads to blockage| Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the GHMC says it is taking serious note of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, Ahmed Nagar area in Banjara Hills symbolises laxity of authorities and lack of responsibility on part of citizens.

The majority of populace in this area reside alongside Balkapur Nala in which C&D waste is being recklessly dumped.

Residents in the area complain about mosquitoes and irregular collection of garbage. "People are dumping garbage into the Nala, and the overflowing heaps of C&D waste have encroached at least 10 feet of a 15-foot wide road," Mohammed Ashfaq, a resident of Ahmed Nagar says.

Water in Balkapur Nala stands still at many points. This has given birth to multiple mosquito breeding sites. Residents complain that evenings in the area are awful as they are tormented by mosquitoes. “After 6 pm, a swarm of mosquitoes can be seen hovering over every person’s head. We have to keep our doors and windows shut tight. We cannot keep them open during the daytime, either, for there is an unbearable stench oozing out of the Nala,” says another resident, Yaqub Ahmed.

"We witness a regular blockage in the drainage lines as the corporation has paid no attention towards desilting works," he adds.

Corporator (MIM) Ayesha Rubina says, “During every standing committee meeting, I have been convincing the GHMC to install a CCTV camera near Balkapur Nala. C&D waste is a growing problem at Ahmed Nagar. It is understood that during night time trucks from Banjara Hills are dumping the C&D waste here. In November 2019, we removed around 60 trucks loaded with tonnes of C&D waste. The same amount of waste or perhaps more has piled up near the Nala now."

While desilting works have started, the GHMC has promised to install 18 permanent gates at the sites where fencing has been broken for desilting purposes. “These gates will also prevent people from dumping C&D waste further. Also, we are regularly conducting fumigation operations to control the mosquito population," Ayesha adds.

