Hyderabad's Million March similar to one on February 1967 after Nizam VII's death

HYDERABAD: Historians are finding similarities between Friday’s Million March protest and a march that was organised when Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan Bahadur passed away in the city at the age of 81.

In 1967, Khan, who post Operation Polo, led a life of a recluse in the city, passed away. The entire city was shut down with the government declaring a State mourning on February 25, 1967. A massive sea of humanity had come out on to the streets to pay their last respects. Estimates put the number to at least 10 lakh.

Mohammed Safiullah, a historian, said the Million March was a 'spontaneous, non-religious and non-political gathering in Hyderabad in the 429 years of its existence as a city'. "In terms of comparison of crowd, there are similarities between the one witnessed during the Nizam VII’s death. However, the causes are entirely different," Safiullah said.

For INTACH-Hyderabad’s convenor, Anuradha Reddy, the only similarity between the two marches was of the different emotions that compelled people to take to the streets. The Nizam’s grave is presently located at the Masjid-e-Judi, opposite King Koti Palace, which he used as a residence.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people participated in the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) here. The Million March against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and NRC drew huge crowds from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and surrounding districts. The three-hour long protest passed off peacefully.

Cops book organisers for violating rules

A day after thousands had gathered at Indira Park to participate in the Million March protest against the CAA and NRC, the police have booked the organisers for allegedly violating regulations.

Gandhi Nagar police have registered cases against the leaders of JAC against CAA under sections of unlawful assembly, public nuisance, wrongful restraint of the IPC. "We found a number of violations that caused public inconvenience and traffic snarls. We will send a notice to the organisers, seeking an explanation in connection with certain violations during protests," said the police.